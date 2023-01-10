Go

Praise and criticism for Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

The title of the Duke of Sussex's book was inspired by how he feels about his position in the British royal family.

Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir, Spare. Picture: Waterstones Redditch/Twitter
10 January 2023 14:54

CAPE TOWN - Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir, Spare, was officially released on Tuesday.

There were some who got their hands on the book days before, after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain last Thursday.

According to the synopses, this was a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Raw, unflinching and honest is how the controversial book has been described.

From Diana’s death to Harry’s teenage years, serving in Afghanistan to his relationship with the royal family, the 38-year-old's entire life is said to be documented in the book.

During a recent television interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry said that after his birth, his father, King Charles, said to his mother, the late Princess Diana, "You’ve given me an heir, now a spare. My work is done."

The title of the Duke of Sussex’s book was inspired by how he feels about his position in the British royal family.

There is still no official comment from the monarch on the book.

Meanwhile, possibly Harry and Meghan’s biggest critic, Piers Morgan, has trashed the prince’s book – literally.

"Harry and Meghan have sold their royal souls for a life as reality stars. Trading every private cough and splutter for cash." Morgan said on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

