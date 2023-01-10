Praise and criticism for Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

The title of the Duke of Sussex's book was inspired by how he feels about his position in the British royal family.

CAPE TOWN - Prince Harry’s ghostwritten memoir, Spare, was officially released on Tuesday.

There were some who got their hands on the book days before, after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain last Thursday.

“I'm starting to comprehend the position that she was in as a mother, single parent trying to look after two boys with this intense media harassment.”



Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper fatherhood helps him understand Princess Diana in new ways. https://t.co/EZoUVyFlPr pic.twitter.com/Cc6RjTqrc6 ' 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

According to the synopses, this was a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

Raw, unflinching and honest is how the controversial book has been described.

From Diana’s death to Harry’s teenage years, serving in Afghanistan to his relationship with the royal family, the 38-year-old's entire life is said to be documented in the book.

“The family motto is never complain, never explain. But it’s just a motto.”

Prince Harry told 60 Minutes that rather than leaking or planting stories with the press, he wants people to hear directly from him. https://t.co/3Rp651Zv4y pic.twitter.com/G6eXualjI7 ' 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

During a recent television interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry said that after his birth, his father, King Charles, said to his mother, the late Princess Diana, "You’ve given me an heir, now a spare. My work is done."

The title of the Duke of Sussex’s book was inspired by how he feels about his position in the British royal family.

There is still no official comment from the monarch on the book.

"What’s very sad, Harry, is your public self-destruction and the remorseless way you’ve savaged your own loved ones to airbrush yourself."



Piers Morgan brands Prince Harry a "bully" after his recent press appearances for his book.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/kDxHlZ2wlk ' Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, possibly Harry and Meghan’s biggest critic, Piers Morgan, has trashed the prince’s book – literally.

"Harry and Meghan have sold their royal souls for a life as reality stars. Trading every private cough and splutter for cash." Morgan said on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Checking into twitter to hear #harry latest accusations. Sadly, its reaching epic levels of hilarity. #spare when people are worrying about their utility bills, he is complaining about petty nonsense. ' Beaumont 🐝 (@Beaumont296) January 10, 2023

"I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide back-up, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow" 😳#Spare ' Ivanka 🍹☀️ (@IvankaVic16) January 10, 2023

Happy #Spare day!!



I’m only a few chapters in and the amount of context the press has stripped from Harry’s statements is insane! Can’t wait to dig into this book with y’all on my channel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1sZw0Whft ' The Grace Report (@GraceReport) January 10, 2023

Hilarious seeing #ToxicBritishMedia and RF trolls try and lie about and pan #Spare like it’s gonna make people un-purchase and un-download a book that was a Best Seller the day it was announced.



You can’t put the genie back in the bottle folks. We’ll read for ourselves. pic.twitter.com/Tq38jZ3GT4 ' Serious Black 🗳 (@NicsuPR) January 10, 2023

Let’s get this nonsense out of the way today then forget it please bored now #spare ' Sheltie Dreams (@Sheltie_Dreams) January 10, 2023

He walked away, but the British tabloids kept following him if you remember. There comes a time when it’s time to stand up for yourself instead of keep running and hiding. #Spare ' Stanga (@Sranang_Mang) January 10, 2023

The most sensational and interesting autobiographies in decades #Spare ' They Went That Way 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇫🇷🇺🇦 (@theywentthatway) January 10, 2023