PP’s office defends its Phala Phala probe, says it doesn't want to bungle report

It told Eyewitness News that it simply wants to produce a credible report which will stand legal scrutiny, unlike previous reports that were successfully received and set aside by the courts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector’s office has responded to criticism that it's taking too long to conclude the Phala Phala farm investigation.

The office has suggested it doesn’t want to make the same mistakes that led to several reports being overturned.

The courts have set aside several reports by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, with judges questioning her credibility, competence and understanding of the law.

It emerged from a leaked legal letter by Arthur Fraser’s lawyer, that he was only called in for an interview last week, only to be adjourned as it seemed the Chapter 9 office was not ready.

Vague, contradictory, nonsensical, irrational, unconstitutional - these are just some of the ways judges in the country have described Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Some, including justices in the higher courts, have gone further to say that Mkhwebane acted in bad faith was biased, dishonest, had strung together a series of falsehoods and didn’t understand her constitutional duties and lied under oath.

It's these judgments that the Public Protector’s office under acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has in mind as it investigates one of the most contentious issues involving the country’s number one citizen.

"The importance of producing credible reports which will stand up to legal scrutiny cannot be over-emphasised," said its spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe.

The office has said that while it understands the interest people have in the Phala Phala scandal, it doesn’t want to bungle the report like the office has previously done with other investigations.

It said that this inquiry was being conducted with an open and inquiring mind which is open to all possibilities.