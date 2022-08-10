PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 9 August 2022:
PowerBall: 6, 26, 39, 42, 43 PB: 1
PowerBall Plus: 16, 32, 36, 37, 48 PB: 11
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 09/08/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 9, 2022
#PowerBall: 06, 26, 39, 42, 43#PowerBall: 01#PowerBallPLUS: 16, 32, 36, 37, 48#PowerBall: 11 pic.twitter.com/XjpjBqiQPx
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 09/08/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 9, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/CUgqGvCwMW