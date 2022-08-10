Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 9 August 2022:

PowerBall: 6, 26, 39, 42, 43 PB: 1
PowerBall Plus: 16, 32, 36, 37, 48 PB: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

