PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 30 August 2022:
PowerBall: 01, 07, 10, 27, 35 PB: 17
PowerBall Plus: 05, 09, 24, 35, 39 PB: 05
