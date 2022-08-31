Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
31 August 2022 05:39

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 30 August 2022:

PowerBall: 01, 07, 10, 27, 35 PB: 17
PowerBall Plus: 05, 09, 24, 35, 39 PB: 05

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

