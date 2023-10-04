PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 3 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 08, 15, 24, 45 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus: 12, 15, 35, 45, 48 PB: 16

For more details visit the National Lottery website.