PowerBall results: Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Picture: Pixabay
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 17 May 2022:

PowerBall: 15, 24, 32, 35, 46 PB: 11
PowerBall Plus: 15, 16, 32, 36, 38 PB: 16

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

