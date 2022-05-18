PowerBall results: Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 17 May 2022:

PowerBall: 15, 24, 32, 35, 46 PB: 11

PowerBall Plus: 15, 16, 32, 36, 38 PB: 16

