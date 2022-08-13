PowerBall Results: Friday, 12 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 12 August 2022:
PowerBall: 24, 30, 38, 39, 44 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 02, 16, 20, 25, 32 PB: 13
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 12/08/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 12, 2022
