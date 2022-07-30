PowerBall Results: Friday, 29 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 29 July 2022:
PowerBall: 07, 14, 28, 32, 36 PB: 08
PowerBall Plus: 15, 18, 20, 24, 48 PB: 05
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
