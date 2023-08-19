PowerBall results: Friday, 18 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 18 August 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 03, 06, 07, 16; PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 01, 11, 12, 33, 34 PB: 13
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
