PowerBall results: Friday, 12 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 12 January 2024 are as follows:
PowerBall: 15, 29, 36, 45, 49 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 04, 21, 24, 29, 39 PB: 18
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
