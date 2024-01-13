Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 12 January 2024

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Picture: Dylan Nolte/Unsplash
13 January 2024 08:17

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 12 January 2024 are as follows:

PowerBall: 15, 29, 36, 45, 49 PB: 05

PowerBall Plus: 04, 21, 24, 29, 39 PB: 18

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

