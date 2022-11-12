PowerBall Results: Friday, 11 November 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 11 November 2022:
PowerBall: 01, 28, 34, 35, 39 PB: 18
PowerBall Plus: 23, 44, 45, 47, 50 PB: 01
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 11/11/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 11, 2022
#PowerBall: 01, 28, 34, 35, 39#PowerBall: 18#PowerBallPLUS: 23, 44, 45, 47, 50#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/WHc7wcs0Xu