Go

PowerBall Results: Friday, 11 November 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
12 November 2022 06:21

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 11 November 2022:

PowerBall: 01, 28, 34, 35, 39 PB: 18
PowerBall Plus: 23, 44, 45, 47, 50 PB: 01

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA