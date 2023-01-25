'Power to the people': DA set for march against load shedding in Gauteng & CT

DA members in Gauteng will be marching to the ruling party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. In Cape Town, they will take their protest to the ANC's provincial office in Cape Town’s CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape and Gauteng is expected to take to the streets on Wednesday to march against load shedding.

The march is part of a broader campaign by the party, which is currently challenging the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy in court.

The party said that its "power to the people" march was a call on the ANC to put an end to the rolling power cuts, the ANC’s cadre deployment policy and corruption.

It also wants the eletricity price hike to be stopped.

The DA said that it was opposed to what it called the ruling party's destruction of South Africa's energy infrastructure and economy.

DA leaders from both provinces are expected to address party members at both marches afterwards.