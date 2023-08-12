Power supply affected in parts of Sandton owing to Eskom's maintenance work

Eskom warned, however, that while the work was set to be completed by midnight, should there be any complications, power would not be restored.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was carrying out emergency maintenance work to some of its infrastructure in Sandton on Saturday, and this would affect the power supply to some residents.

The utility said the maintenance started in the early hours of Saturday morning and would continue until midnight.

Customers in Sandown and Parkmore who receive electricity directly from the utility will be affected.

Eskom said teams were working on power lines - essential maintenance work.

This comes as the utility ramps up load shedding to stage three across the country as a result of a shortage in generation capacity.

The utility has apologised for the inconvenience caused to its customers.