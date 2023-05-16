Power grid is not at imminent risk of collapse, says Eskom

The ailing power utility has reiterated that it was doing everything possible to avoid a total grid failure by implementing rotational power cuts and reducing supply.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa enduring record power outages, Eskom has given assurances that the electricity grid won’t collapse.

The ailing power utility has reiterated that it was doing everything possible to avoid a total grid failure by implementing rotational power cuts and reducing supply.

READ MORE:

• SA not edging closer to an electricity blackout - Eskom

• Eskom's Cassim says power generation will be a challenge this winter

• 'We are heading to darkness': EFF's Malema warns of power grid collapse

• South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

• Grid will collapse if load shedding exemption order implemented, says Ramaphosa

• Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert

• A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom

Earlier on Tuesday, Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim told delegates at the Enlit Africa conference in Cape Town that he does not "lose sleep" over the possibility of a blackout.

Echoing Cassim’s sentiments, the utility’s Daphne Mokwena said that only a perfect storm could lead to a nationwide blackout.

"The grid is by no means at a higher or imminent risk of collapse and it would take an unforeseen and sudden sequence of events that results in a cascading collapse of the transmission or generation system leading to a complete loss of supply across the country. Eskom has robust contingency plans in place to deal with such an eventuality."