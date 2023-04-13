Power fully restored to areas affected by pylon collapses - City of Tshwane

Areas such as Mamelodi had been left in the dark since Sunday, after the pylons collapsed due to theft of metal at the base of the structures.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that power had been fully restored to areas that were left in the dark after seven pylons collapsed in Pretoria east.

Areas such as Mamelodi had been left in the dark since Sunday after the pylons collapsed due to theft of metal at the base of the structures.

The city said that the areas were fully restored on Wednesday night, however, some were still experiencing technical difficulties.

It has urged residents to report any infrastructure-related crimes, to reduce power outages in the city.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba: "The city would like to implore its residents, particularly in Mamelodi, to help the municipality by reporting suspicious activities they spot in and around the substations, as the vandalism and theft of infrastructure are the main drivers of power outages in the city."