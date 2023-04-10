Power cuts suspended again on Monday

Eskom said lower demand for electricity allowed it to suspend power cuts during the daylight hours over the Easter weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was suspended for another 11 hours on Monday.

The utility said it would update the nation on the status of power cuts during the course of Monday.

"Loadshedding will be suspended again from 05:00 until 16:00 on Monday. Eskom will provide an update on Monday afternoon or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.