Go

Power cuts suspended again on Monday

Eskom said lower demand for electricity allowed it to suspend power cuts during the daylight hours over the Easter weekend.

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
10 April 2023 08:43

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was suspended for another 11 hours on Monday.

Eskom said lower demand for electricity allowed it to suspend power cuts during the daylight hours over the Easter weekend.

The utility said it would update the nation on the status of power cuts during the course of Monday.

"Loadshedding will be suspended again from 05:00 until 16:00 on Monday. Eskom will provide an update on Monday afternoon or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA