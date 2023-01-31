Go

Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice

Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".

31 January 2023 12:24

CAPE TOWN - South Africa was plunged back into stage 5 power cuts at noon on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service," the statement said.

"In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service. There is a delay in returning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Grootvlei, and Kriel power stations."

The country was currently without almost 23,000 MW of power due to planned maintenance as well as the breakdowns.

