'Potatoes hold highest annual and monthly inflation rate' - Stats SA

With the price of eggs in the spotlight, the high price of potatoes has almost gone unnoticed, however, the average price of the vegetable increased by almost R10 per kilogram in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are still feeling the pinch, as high food and transport prices continue to drive up inflation.

The consumer price inflation (CPI) rose to 5.9% in October from 5.4% in September - the highest inflation reading since May.

The price for eggs rose sharply in October, mostly pushed up by the high demand for poultry products during the devastating Avian flu.

During this period, a tray of six eggs retailed for almost R25.

Western Cape and Gauteng consumers remain the hardest hit by the rising price of poultry products.

But with the price of eggs in the spotlight, the high price of potatoes has almost gone unnoticed.

The average price of the vegetable increased by almost R10 per kilogram in October, meaning a kilogram of potatoes now costs close to R23.

“Potatoes hold this month’s product with the highest annual and monthly inflation rates,” said Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) Patrick Kelly.

Stats SA said inflation for fruits and vegetables is typically volatile, with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and pumpkin also up by double digits.