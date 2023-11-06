Popcru to hold 10th national conference this week

Over 1,0000 delegates representing Popcru's various structures, and the criminal justice cluster will attend the five-day event in Durban, with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zingiswa Losi and Solly Mapaila expected to speak.

DURBAN - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is holding its tenth national congress this week.

African National Congress ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Congress of South African Trade Unions' Zingiswa Losi and the South African Communist Party’s general secretary Solly Mapaila are all expected to speak at the five-day event set to take place in Durban.

Over 1,000 delegates representing its various structures and the criminal justice cluster will be in attendance.

Popcru last elected new leadership in 2019.

Its spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, said this was an opportunity to report back on the work done since then.

“This report will cover the state of the organisation. We’ll also present congress with a comprehensive activity report, which covers all the activities of the union’s structures, the different departments, and, of course, looking into some of the agreements we have signed with the different bargaining councils, and the kind of relationships we will be having with the departments.”