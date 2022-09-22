Pongola crash: Truck driver to face multiple culpable homicide charges

The mass funeral of 20 people killed in a horrific accident in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal will take place on Saturday

PONGOLA - The report on the Pongola truck accident points to the truck driver’s reckless behaviour.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula released the findings of the crash investigation on Thursday.

The crash which involved a truck and bakkie transporting mainly school children occurred last Friday.

Speaking during a media briefing at the site of the accident in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, Mbalula said preliminary investigations point to reckless driving by the truck driver who has been identified as 28-year-old, Sibusiso Siyaya.

"The report found that the driver of the articulated truck overtook multiple vehicles where this action was prohibited by no overtaking lanes, in a dangerous and unlawful manner," said the minister.

This comes after the Road Traffic Management Corporation completed its probe.

The accident made headlines last week after video footage surfaced of the truck overtaking another truck before ramming into the white bakkie.

The children were being ferried from school.

Siyaya faces multiple culpable homicide charges and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

MASS FUNERAL FOR VICTIMS

Mbalula further said the 18 children and two adults who died in a horrific crash between a truck and a bakkie on Friday, would be buried in a mass funeral on Saturday.