Pongola crash driver appears in court, State to oppose bail

Twenty-one people were killed in the accident, which happened in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

DURBAN - The driver who was behind the wheel of a truck when it crashed into a bakkie, killing 21 people, mostly children, has made his first court appearance.

The accident happened in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The driver appeared in the Pongola Magistrates Court on Monday morning where the matter was postponed to 26 September.

[HAPPENING NOW] Sibusiso Siyaya the truck driver linked with the N2 Pongola crash that claimed 21 lives on Friday, is now making his first appearance at the Pongola Magistrates Court. @ewnreporter #PongolaN2 pic.twitter.com/DWup2DrCsr Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) September 19, 2022

State prosecutors say they need more time to gather evidence linked to the horrific crash.

The proceedings started with the magistrate informing the accused, Sibusiso Siyaya, that the media was present in court.

Through his lawyer, Siyaya, asked not to be filmed or photographed for safety reasons but the truck driver said he has no problem with the proceedings being recorded.

The State has indicated that it plans to oppose bail and asked for a postponement.

State prosecutor, Advocate GP Sibeko: "The State is opposed to the bail application proceeding today and that the matter be postponed to Monday the 26th of September 2022, to enable the police to gather evidence to place before this court to enable this court to make a decision."

The matter has now been postponed to next Monday where the 28-year-old will apply for bail.