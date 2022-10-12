POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Dealing with ANC salaries, corruption-accused presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

“After December, you won’t see any chasing but should there be a vacancy for whatever reasons, then we will make some movements but for now let’s say, let everybody finish their term.” This is African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile's view - a man seemingly leading the race to become the ANC’s number 2 at its national elective conference in December.

During a sit-down with Politricking with Tshidi Madia, Mashatile denied that it has become the new norm in the governing party for leaders to be chased out of their government roles once they lose a conference. Yet, former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled after the party's 52nd national conference in Limpopo, setting a precedent that was followed in 2017 when former president Jacob Zuma was given 48 hours to resign or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

Mashatile is ready to serve as the ANC’s deputy president, but this will not automatically translate to a return to government for him or the removal of the incumbent, David Mabuza.

“So anybody who gets elected as deputy president of the ANC, at this stage stays where they are,” said Mashatile. “Should there be a vacancy, that will be a different story, but for now I work at Luthuli House and I will wait there until I’m told there is a vacancy.”

Mashatile says he hasn’t had much time to hit the campaign trial but is hoping to do so before the 55th national conference this December.

I see my role as rebuilding an organisation that can regain people's trust, an organisation that's able to deliver, do things on time, take firm decisions and implement them. Paul Mashatile - ANC treasurer general

Mashatile refused to outright endorse ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, saying he had no issue with such an outcome but laying it at the door of the ANC’s branches.

"I don't think it is correct for me to motivate or demotivate [for Ramaphosa]. For now let's allow the branches to make that assessment. They probably are assessing all of us."

For Mashatile, for sitting leaders to make such pronouncements are out of line as they are on the job.

The day I hear the president did an interview saying 'I don't think Paul is doing well', It will be a problem. Paul Mashatile - ANC treasurer general

As the outgoing treasurer of the party, his legacy will be haunted by the continuous inconsistencies in workers' salaries. ANC members have spent most of the year demonstrating and on go-slows as they demanded to get paid on time; as well as for their pensions, medical aid and unemployment insurance funds to be paid up.

Mashatile says constrained funding, along with the Party Funding Act that came into effect in 2021, have been a major challenge for the governing party.

Our staff knows that as soon as we get money, we pay them, but sometimes money doesn't come when you need it. Paul Mashatile - ANC treasurer general

He also says there’s no truth to claims that employees at the ANC’s Luthuli house headquarters go for months without pay, saying the worst scenario is that the salaries are a month behind.

Mashatile also defended the current national executive committee.

“The downward trajectory [of the ANC] can't be blamed entirely on the NEC. We've got branches, we've got regionals. We've got provinces. So it’s the whole ANC. When there is a weakness, it’s the weakness of the whole ANC, not just the NEC.”

Mashatile speaks more about the ANC's influence, opening up about Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's popularity, the party clawing back its support in the economic hub of the country, and where he stands on presidential hopeful and corruption-accused Zweli Mkhize.