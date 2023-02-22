Political will needed to make grant infrastructure work: Black Sash

The human rights organisation says while the infrastructure is there, there isn't a proper administration of the grant system.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights organisation Black Sash has called for a review of the infrastructure that is used to administer social grant payments.

Postbank was roped in as a partner to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the South African Post Office (Sapo) at the end of 2022.

But the embattled financial institution has been fraught with technical issues, which has sometimes delayed the payment of grants.

National director at Black Sash, Rachel Bukasa, said grant recipients are frustrated.

“We have scenarios of the elderly or disabled people taking a day’s transport to get to the nearest office, spending the whole day there, and having to return.

“So, there isn’t proper administration of the grant system and it’s not because the infrastructure is not there, there just isn’t a willingness to make it work.”

Bukasa added that there needs to be more political will on the side of the government.

“We have engaged with government, the Presidency, and the Department of Social Development over time to just show some of the weaknesses in the systems and how they can overcome the weaknesses. So, I think what needs to shift here is the political will to make the infrastructure work.”