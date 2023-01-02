Political analyst expects Joburg's Phalatse to face another no-confidence motion

Political analyst Protas Madlala said that Joburg residents should gear up for more political uncertainty this year as coalition governments were becoming a new norm.

JOHANNESBURG - As deliberations over the stability of coalition governments continue, 2023 seems to have more political instability in store as Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse may be subjected to yet another motion of no confidence early in the year.

Phalatse survived three no-confidence motions in 2022, which were all tabled by different opposition parties in council.

Political analysts say the instability is caused by parties that don't understand the nature of coalition governments.

Gauteng is now infamously known for its political instability, especially in Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Political analyst Protas Madlala said that in most cases, the African National Congress (ANC) was the common denominator for the instability in the City of Gold last year

"Political parties don't understand coalitions. It's like marriage - it's a compromise, it's supposed to be a give and take and there is no one who is bigger than the other."

"Just wait until January. The whole thing about the mayor facing a vote of no confidence might come back."

The ANC in Joburg has vowed to pursue a motion of no confidence against Phalatse early in 2023.