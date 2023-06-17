Police yet to make breakthrough in Langa taxi rank double murder investigation

On Thursday, two men were shot and declared dead on the scene by medical personnel while sitting in a bakkie in the Western Cape township’s Zone 16.

CAPE TOWN - Police are yet to make a breakthrough in their investigations into a double murder at a taxi rank in Langa, Western Cape.

On Thursday, two men were shot and killed while sitting in a bakkie in the township's Zone 16.

READ: Police probing double murder after 2 men killed at Langa taxi rank

They sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be confirmed," said Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi.