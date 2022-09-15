Police working to bring Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's killers to book - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday visited relatives of the slain magistrate to pay to respect to her family.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed that detectives were hard at work to bring the killers of a Cape Town magistrate to book.

A relative of 50-year-old Romay van Rooyen discovered her body at her Marina da Gama home on Saturday, where she lived alone.

Van Rooyen, who at the time of her death was a magistrate at the Vredenburg Court, had previously in her career also worked as a State prosecutor at courts in Wynberg, Mitchells Plain, Somerset West and even Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

It’s at this stage unclear whether the murder can be linked to her work.

Cele, who on Wednesday afternoon also met with provincial police seniors, said that the investigation had been handed over to the Hawks.

"Our prize would be to find out what happened and who did it. Where we are now, we can't bring her back but it would be good for somebody to answer why it happened," the minister said.

Romey's brother, Tasswell van Rooyen, outside his sister’s home explained that the family needed answers.

"there are so many scenarios going through our heads, we don't know. When the family came together, everybody has their own theory, everybody takes a piece of what they saw here on Saturday and come up with their own theory. We just don;t know... we're all just dumbstruck and it makes it difficult if you dont; have those answers because you can't get closure on it."