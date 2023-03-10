Police with shields & batons clash with protesting students at UCT

Officers were called in on Friday morning to disperse hundreds of students gathered inside a law building at the institution’s lower campus.

CAPE TOWN - Chaotic scenes are unfolding at the University of Cape Town as police clash with protesting students.

The students want the university to lift fee blocks for students with historical debt and free up accommodation for needy students.

Public order police with shields and batons emerged, just as students were holding a peaceful gathering inside one of UCT's law faculty buildings.

[WATCH]



With students intensifying their call for the institution to lift fee blocks for those with debt @UCT_news management says this amount has doubled four fold. Despite being chased away, students tell us they’re not going anywhere #Uct_protests @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/sDSwNUWWSN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2023

A scuffle broke out when police started pushing the students out of the area.

A stun grenade was fired.

And with students intensifying their call for the institutions to lift fee blocks for those with debt, UCT management said that this amount has almost doubled fourfold, with some students not making a single payment.

Despite being chased away, protesting students said that they're not going anywhere.