Police prioritise probe into deadly Boksburg explosion

The national police spokesperson - brigadier Brenda Muridili – said Gauteng police implemented a prosecution plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have assured the families of the Boksburg explosion victims and the public that the probe into the tragedy that claimed 34 people was receiving top priority

She added that the investigators include experienced detectives as well as legal and forensic services.

Earlier this week, the cops received backlash for arresting and later releasing the tanker driver following the explosion on Railway Street.

Muridili said that the investigation’s at an advanced stage: "The provincial commissioner would like to assure the public that this investigation is receiving the necessary priority it deserves. The team continues to gather the necessary evidence and to engage with the relevant stakeholders including the department of transport and the department of health and the city of Ekurhuleni to strengthen the investigation."