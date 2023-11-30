Police open culpable homicide case after 2 die in car accident near Mossel Bay

Two people were killed when two bakkies collided head-on on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police have opened a case of culpable homicide following a fatal car accident on the N2 near Mossel Bay.

Two people were killed when two bakkies collided head-on on Thursday.

The crash happened a day before the province's Festive Season Road Safety Plan launch, aimed at reducing road fatalities.

Southern Cape police spokesperson, Christopher Spies, said that the scene had been cleared.

"The N2 highway was temporarily closed and the traffic was diverted via an alternative route. The cause of the accident is yet to be established and it forms part of the ongoing police investigation."