Police on standby in Emalahleni after violent protests

Four trucks and two bakkies were set alight along the N4 highway on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police remained on high alert on Friday after six vehicles were torched by residents protesting electricity shortages in the Emalahleni municipal area in Mpumalanga.

Four trucks and two bakkies were set alight along the N4 highway on Wednesday night.

Police said that residents resorted to torching the vehicles due to prolonged power outages in the areas of Sangweni and Vosman.

The irate residents also damaged scores of other vehicles by pelting them with stones as they passed through the areas.

A case of public violence and multiple charges of malicious damage to property have been opened.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhuli said that they remained on standby should violence flare up again.

"No one has been arrested so far. However, police from pubic order policing continue to maintain their presence in the area," said Mdhuli.

"The provincial commissioner of the SAPS has called on members of the public to refrain from acts of violence. They have a right to protest. However, this should be done within the ambit of the law."