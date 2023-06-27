Police on alert for protests in Diepkloof

There are no signs that another protest will flair up in Diepkloof on Tuesday morning but it seems law enforcement agencies are prepared should demonstrations erupt.

DIEPKLOOF - Protests in Diepkloof have simmered down on Tuesday morning after days of violent demonstrations by disgruntled hostel dwellers.

On Monday, police and media vehicles came under attack, while trucks transporting alcohol were looted.

This comes as residents living at hostels in the area are calling for an end to the electricity crisis.

They are also demanding that government address the water and housing shortages in the south of Johannesburg.

There are no signs that another protest will flair up in Diepkloof on Tuesday morning but it seems law enforcement agencies are prepared should demonstrations erupt.

Soweto’s busy Chris Hani Road is heavily guarded by JMPD officers, while police nyalas are strategically placed near the entrance of the Diepkloof hostels.

But as blue lights continue, pieces of shattered glass can be seen on the road leading to the hostels, while debris from Monday’s protests still lies on the ground.

As Eyewitness News drove around the Diepkloof hostels, some homes were lit up with electricity, while most of them seemed to be in darkness.