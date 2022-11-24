Police must meet fire with fire, says Cele

The recent numbers show that most categories of crime including murder - rape and sexual assault were significantly higher in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African Police Service are expected to fight fire with fire over the festive season.

Police Minister Bheki Cele delivered the second quarter crime statistics on Wednesday.

The message from Cele used to be "shoot to kill" when he was the police commissioner.

In his role as Police Minister, Cele suggested that the men and women in blue must fight fire with fire.

Cele said fighting crime came at a cost for the police force.

Twenty-two police officers were killed in the three months between July and September - which is two members less compared to the same reporting period last year, said Cele.

"It is on this note that this ministry will never stop calling on SAPS members to defend themselves at ALL times from ruthless criminals whenever they are under attack. It is quite simple; police must meet fire with fire!"

Cele said his ministry will never stop calling on officers to protect themselves.