Highway patrols will be increased to prevent bus attacks- Cele

Intercape has recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021 including shootings, intimidation, assault, and extortion.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he's looking into the issue of violent attacks on long-distance buses.

During a briefing last week, Intercape shared details of attacks since 2019. The meeting was also attended by the South African National Taxi Council, police, and the Western Cape Department of Community Safety and Police Oversight.

Officials said while the worrying trend is prevalent in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the issue is also emerging in other provinces- making it a national problem.

Intercape has recorded 150 incidents since the start of 2021 including shootings, intimidation, assault, and extortion. This year, at least 29 stonings and 19 shootings have been reported.

"We are definitely looking at the bus thing, we are even intending to meet those bus owners and see how to take the matter forward, but for now we want to increase our highway patrols" said Cele.