Police investigating 32 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, Cele reveals

The investigations date back to the first of March. So far, SAPS have made 15 arrests.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that police were investigating 32 kidnapping cases in Cape Town.

The investigations date back to the first of March.

So far, SAPS have made 15 arrests.

Community and interfaith leaders hosted the police minister and various law enforcement agencies.

The gathering took place at the headquarters of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on Thursday.

Interfaith leaders say they’re capable of playing a larger role in rehabilitating criminals in society.

But it is not their job alone, they said, and called on law enforcement to come to the party.

Interfaith leader Berry Behr: "We are here to work with you."

Religious leaders said that they had a collective responsibility of working with authorities to better the lives of people.

They have also asked communities to remain patient and to avoid any temptations to resort to vigilantism.