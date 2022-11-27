Police investigate woman calling for ban on black people, instead of pit bulls

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says the 60-year-old uttered the speech on a widely circulated WhatsApp voice note.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have opened a crimen injuria case against a 60-year-old Benoni woman who allegedly called for black people to be banned instead of banning pit bulls.

In the voice note, the woman defends pit bulls amid calls for a ban on the breed as domestic pets.

She said the case was opened at the Boksburg North Police Station and had been transferred to Putfontein for further investigation.

"The suspect, aged 60-year-old, was arrested and released the same day on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023", she said.