Police identify charred body found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell

The identity of the charred body initially claimed to have been that of Bester is now known, after DNA testing revealed a match to a man who went missing in April last year.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
23 April 2023 12:12

JOHANNESBURG - A new development has emerged in the Thabo bester escape case.

According to police, the body is that of a man named Katlego Bereng.

His father Batho Mpholo said his son went missing in April last year, with his mother having reported him missing at the time.

Following the discovery that the charred remains found in Bester's cell last year did not belong to him, police have been trying to uncover whose body it was.

Police said the DNA from the body matched the DNA from Monica Matsie, Bereng's mother.

