Police expecting more arrests related to the instigation of July unrest

The police announced the arrest of 20 more suspects on Thursday night. The suspects are expected to appear at the Durban Central Magistrates Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police believe that more people will be arrested for instigating the riots that engulfed parts of the country last year.

The police announced the arrest of 20 more suspects on Thursday night. The suspects are expected to appear at the Durban Central Magistrates Court on Friday.

They face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

More than 350 people were killed in the 2021 July unrest, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The anarchy was in part triggered by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a court order.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said that their investigation was not done.

"Joint police systems were mobilised to execute simultaneous arrests in various areas, so as to secure court attendance of persons of interest spread out in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces."