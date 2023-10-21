Go

Police destroy R3bn counterfeit items in Gauteng, 'an economic cancer' - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said counterfeit items negatively affect the country’s economy, as SARS does not receive any tax on counterfeit items and legitimate businesses lose out on customers.

On 21 October 2023, police destroyed piles of counterfeit luxury clothes, sneakers, boots, and other items in Randfontein. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba
21 October 2023 12:49

RANDFONTEIN - Police said they were sitting on R3-billion worth of counterfeit clothes in Gauteng alone.

On Saturday, police destroyed piles of counterfeit luxury clothes, sneakers, boots, and other items.

The confiscated items were kept at a warehouse in Randfontein.

He said Sars [South African Revenue Service] does not receive any tax on counterfeit items and legitimate businesses lose out on customers.

“It’s an economic cancer that is eating in the fibre of the growth of the economy in the country as I have termed it, it is economic sabotage that is equal to a bloodless coup when it comes to the economy.”

The police said the shredded pieces from the clothes are recycled for various other uses.

