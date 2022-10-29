Police deployed to over 500 events this weekend, Natjoints asks for patience

The structure - which includes the police, the State Security Agency and defence force says there'll be heightened police visibility at 200 events planned for Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has asked for patience and

cooperation from the public this weekend - as officials will be policing over 500 events nationwide.

The structure - which includes the police, the State Security Agency and defence force says there'll be heightened police visibility at 200 events planned for Gauteng.

This follows warnings of a terrorist threat in Sandton issued by the United States Embassy earlier this week.

READ: US Embassy's Sandton terror warning should not be ignored, says ISS

But this isn't stopping the organisers of events such as Joburg pride which are all set to go ahead.

State Security insists there is no national threat.

Natjoints' Robert Netshiunda:

“The Natjoints wishes to reiterate that security to citizens remains our top priority and that law enforcement agencies have measures in place to deal with threats to national security. Natjoints takes all threats seriously and as part of institutionalised processes, the Natjoints counter-intelligence measures in place to assess and mitigate terrorism threats."