Police assign top detectives to AKA, Tibz murder investigation

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police said that they had assigned senior detectives to investigate the murders of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

The two were shot and killed outside a popular Durban restaurant on Florida Road just over a week ago.

While very little details of the investigation have been revealed, police said that the murders were being probed by some experienced detectives from the KZN provincial organised crime unit.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the murders are not yet known.

Last week, provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that they had interviewed several people and seized cellphones and CCTV footage of the shooting incident for analysis.