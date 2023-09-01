Police assessing over 100 men linked to alleged human trafficking

Sources within the police confirmed the legitimacy of the case to Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 100 men are currently being medically assessed at the Primrose Police Station, in Germiston, in connection with an alleged human trafficking case.

Primrose Community Policing Forum chair Tracey Eslin is at the police station on Friday.

"At the moment, we’ve got a lot of medical staff on scene here. Probably about 10-12 ambulances. Plenty of paramedics. We’ve got a lot of Saps [South African Police Service] members on duty here. It is confirmed that it was a human trafficking case."

Eslin said the majority of the victims were men, some being from Ethiopia.

"They are from Ethiopia. I can’t confirm if they are all from Ethiopia. The victims I have spoken to are from Ethiopia and they are all men."

Police have been approached for official comment.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.