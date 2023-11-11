Police arrest Sibanye-Stillwater employee over colleague's Westonaria murder

The suspect was arrested on Friday after he stabbed his coworker at a West Rand hostel where they lived - an incident that was captured on camera.

WARNING: Story contains graphic details

JOHANNESBURG - Police arrested a Sibanye-Stillwater employee in connection with the murder of his colleague in Westonaria.

The suspect was handcuffed on Friday after he stabbed his coworker to death at a hostel on the West Rand where they lived.

A video of the attack, in full view of onlookers, has been widely circulated on social media, with social media users expressing dismay over the number of times it's been shared on social media platform X, formally known as Twitter.

The footage shows a man wielding a knife and stabbing the victim multiple times in the upper body.

The perpetrator took a picture of himself with the intestines of his dead colleague.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted confirmed that the two men are employees at the mining company.

“I can just confirm that they are our employees. It was outside of our operations. It has nothing to do with the company. It was a personal matter between two people who work there."

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers were gathering evidence to establish the motive for the attack.

"A case of murder has been opened for further investigation."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Westorania Magistrates Court on Monday.