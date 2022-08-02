Krugersdorp gang rape: Police arrest 7 more suspects

Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by the Tactical Response Team, the flying squad, the K-9 unit, and the Hawks have been moving between several locations raiding mine dumps in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested seven more suspects in connection with the Krugersdorp gang rapes that occurred in West Village last week.

Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by the Tactical Response Team, the flying squad, the K-9 unit, and the Hawks had been moving between several locations raiding mine dumps in the area on Tuesday.

They were trying to find more perpetrators and illegal miners.

Eight women, between the ages of 19 and 35, were filming a music video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village when they were attacked - allegedly by a gang of "zama-zamas".

Eighty-one accused have already made their first court appearance and are facing charges of being in the country illegally.

But they still haven't been linked to the rapes.

Police minister Bheki Cele said the cops had the duty to arrest anyone who broke the law including minors.

"Just put the authority of the state and make the people normally. For the police is to collect, the are other departments Home Affairs, Social Development and all [that] they will see what to do.

"But ours is to make sure that we collect whoever that might be the source of crime even those who are young," said Police Minister Bheki Cele.