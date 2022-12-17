Pocket-friendly challenge: Cape Town's bid to boost tourism

City mayoral committee member for economic growth and tourism, James Vos, says they’re working on making tourism more accessible and affordable.

CAPE TOWN - If you're strapped for cash, there's no reason you can't enjoy an authentic Cape Town experience.

In a bid to give the local tourism sector a much-need boost, the City of Cape Town is pulling out all the stops.

It's put together a list of 50 holiday experiences that will cost people under R50.

City mayoral committee member for economic growth and tourism, James Vos, says they’re working on making tourism more accessible and affordable.

"You can get out and about and explore our incredible city without breaking the bank. I've been lucky enough to enjoy many of these experiences and I can tell you they are fantastic," said Vos.

"In this way, we are helping to diversify our tourism landscape by promoting a wider spectrum of products and attractions throughout the city."

Vos says the pocket-friendly challenge is meant to highlight cost-effective activities in various Cape Town communities.