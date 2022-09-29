PMB school shooting leaves Edu Dept concerned about pupil, staff safety

On Wednesday, a man opened fire inside the school premises wounding a security guard.

DURBAN - A shooting at a Pietermaritzburg primary school has raised more safety concerns in schools across the province.

Pupils panicked as gunshots rang out as they ran for cover.

The gunman reportedly forced his entry into the school premises, attacking a security guard and two other people.



In a video, which has been shared by the provincial Department of Basic Education, pupils can be seen confused, scared and running.

The shooter was eventually overpowered, disarmed and handed over to the police and is set to appear in court soon.

The department said it was concerned about the safety of pupils and teaching staff in schools.