Play the best football of your lives - Ramaphosa to Banyana ahead of Awcon final

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Banyana Banyana well as they prepare for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) final match.

Banyana goes head to head with the hosts - Morocco on Saturday night at 10 o'clock.

Ramaphosa says the team should go into the game with the confidence that they've already come out victorious.

The president spoke to the soccer team on Friday via a video call alongside Côte d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara who is on a state visit to South Africa.

After a 22-year-absence, the Atlas Lionesses return to the competition and will face South Africa who's been the runner-up in the tournament four years in a row.

Ramaphosa said he will be watching the game and says he's behind Banyana Banyana all the way.

“The whole of South Africa will be watching you. So just know that I will be amongst those who are watching and we have nothing else but the best, best wishes for all of you to succeed, to play the best, best football of your lives.”