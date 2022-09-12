Plans to move CT central line dwellers to Philippi Wedge met with resistance

The operation is crucial to getting the central line fully functional.

CAPE TOWN - Plans to move informal settlers from the railway tracks near Langa have been met with resistance from the community.

Cape Town's busiest train route has not run properly since 2019 due to cable theft, vandalism and squatters on the tracks, despite numerous plans to return it to full service.

Ward councillor Elton Jansen said he would strongly argue against the relocation of families squatting along Metrorail's central line to the Philippi Wedge area.

He said a full sitting of the council had to decide on an emergency housing application submitted by the Housing Development Agency on behalf of Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Jansen indicated the problem with the proposal was that the site is next to the Siqalo informal settlement where a number of protests have erupted in recent years over a lack of service delivery.

He said if relocated to the Philippi Wedge area, the rail squatters would have no amenities, no basic services or bulk infrastructure and it will put more strain on electrical infrastructure with a risk of more illegal connections.

The councillor also fears the move could result in a spike in crime.

Jansen added that residents of Mitchells Plain and the Philippi Horticultural Area could not pay the price for Prasa’s failure to protect their property from illegal occupation.

He made it clear that they will not support the application as much as they need the central line to be reopened so trains can operate efficiently again.