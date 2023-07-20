Plan in place to clear N2 in Empangeni of queuing trucks, says Chikunga

Recently, two trucks were torched while waiting to access the port.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Ministry has said it will put an end to the queuing of trucks on the N2 highway in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Hundreds of trucks camp on the national route for weeks, awaiting entry the port of Richards Bay.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga announced that a plan was underway to clear the highway of traffic.

Chikunga said it was never a good idea to have traffic that was not moving on a national route.

However, this is always the case on the N2 as trucks, some from neighbouring countries including Eswatini and Mozambique, park there indefinitely.

Chikunga said the time of arrival at the port would be communicated with various drivers.

“What we’ve heard from the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) is that they are working on a system where trucks will inform and be informed as to when they can arrive at the port, so they don’t have to queue outside the port.”

Drivers in the area have previously raised safety concerns with the situation, claiming they were often robbed.

