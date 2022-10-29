[PICTURES] Ramaphosa hands King Misuzulu certificate of recognition as Zulu King

The president officially handed over a certificate of recognition - which officially recognises King Misuzulu as the reigning monarch of the Zulu nation.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially handed over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

This took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, where thousands gathered to witness the coronation of the King, and the official signification of his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

You are officially the King of the Zulu nation and the only king of the Zulu nation, said Ramaphosa as he handed over the certificate to the King.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hands over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. In the picture are also KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, COGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Eswatini King - King Mswati. Picture(s): EWN/Abigail Javier.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu's signing in the presence of a judge after President Ramaphosa handed him the certificate of recognition as Zulu King. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier.