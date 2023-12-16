PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust

A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.

DURBAN - Two men have been arrested by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police after being snuffed out for running an illegal drug laboratory in Silverglen.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about suspected clandestine activities happening at the Oceanview Road property.

A search warrant was followed up on by KZN's organised crime unit, an eThekwini district intervention team, and members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team on Thursday.

When authorities entered the heavily secured premises, they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.

The two men, aged 44 and 45, were then found inside, along with heroine powder, an industrial grinder with heroine residue, cocaine powder, crystal meth, ecstasy and mandrax tablets, approximately 1.6 million empty capsules, two firearms, and several rounds of ammunition.

Guns and ammunition found during a drug bust in Silverglen, KZN, on 14 December 2023. Picture: Supplied

Approximately 1.6 million empty pill capsules uncovered during a drug bust in Silverglen, KZN, on 14 December 2023. Picture: Supplied

Equipment to process drugs, as well as empty pill capsules and drugs were confiscated by KZN authorities on 14 December 2023. Picture: Supplied

The men were promptly arrested and are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Monday.